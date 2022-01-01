Egg salad sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
212 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|#8 Dill Egg Salad
|$5.95
On sourdough served with jack cheese, tomato, leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and sprouts
More about Whistle Binkies - North Pub
Whistle Binkies - North Pub
3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester
|Egg Roll Salad
|$16.00
Crisp lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, cucumbers, rice noodles, Noi’s Famous Egg roll, chopped Peanuts, & fresh Cilantro. Topped & served with a sweet and spicy sauce on the side.