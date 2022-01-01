Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

City Market - 212 1st Ave SW

212 1st Ave SW, Rochester

#8 Dill Egg Salad$5.95
On sourdough served with jack cheese, tomato, leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and sprouts
More about City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
Whistle Binkies - North Pub

3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester

Egg Roll Salad$16.00
Crisp lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, cucumbers, rice noodles, Noi’s Famous Egg roll, chopped Peanuts, & fresh Cilantro. Topped & served with a sweet and spicy sauce on the side.
More about Whistle Binkies - North Pub
Whistle Binkies - South Pub

247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester

Egg Roll Salad$16.00
Crisp Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Chicken, Onion, Cucumber, Rice Noodle, Noi's Famous Egg Roll, Chopped Peanuts & Fresh Cilantro. Served with Sweet and Spicy Sauce on the side
More about Whistle Binkies - South Pub

