Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rockledge

Go
Rockledge restaurants
Toast

Rockledge restaurants that serve chicken salad

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

1970 Viera Blvd, Rockledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Bagel 13

3705 Murrell Rd., Rockledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry Fresh Chicken Salad$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
Chicken Salad Meal$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Chicken Salad$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
More about Bagel 13

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockledge

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Rockledge to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Indialantic

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston