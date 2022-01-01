Nachos in Rolla
American Taco Company
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla
|HALF-A Size Nacho
|$9.00
Tortilla Chips smothered in our House Made Queso, and then covered with your choice of toppings. Voted BEST in Phelps County!
|FULL Size Nacho
|$12.50
|Lil' Nacho
|$6.00
Tortilla Chips covered in our White Queso and then topped with choice of toppings. Includes a Drink.