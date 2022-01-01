Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Rolla

Rolla restaurants
Rolla restaurants that serve nachos

Scruff's Grill

1732 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE$1.00
More about Scruff's Grill
Item pic

 

American Taco Company

1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla

Avg 4.1 (69 reviews)
Takeout
HALF-A Size Nacho$9.00
Tortilla Chips smothered in our House Made Queso, and then covered with your choice of toppings. Voted BEST in Phelps County!
FULL Size Nacho$12.50
Tortilla Chips smothered in our House Made Queso, and then covered with your choice of toppings. Voted BEST in Phelps County!
Lil' Nacho$6.00
Tortilla Chips covered in our White Queso and then topped with choice of toppings. Includes a Drink.
More about American Taco Company
