Rolla restaurants you'll love

Go
Rolla restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rolla

Rolla's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Rolla restaurants

Scruff's Grill image

 

Scruff's Grill

1732 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SCRUFF'S ORIGINAL$9.00
1/4 LB. BURGER, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, & S.G. SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, PICKLE, TOMATO, LETTUCE, & S.G. SAUCE ON A KAISER BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.
PRETZEL & CHEESE$5.00
A GOOD SIZED PRETZEL WITH SOME OF OUR NACHO CHEESE SAUCE.
More about Scruff's Grill
American Taco Company image

 

American Taco Company

1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla

Avg 4.1 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Taco$2.00
A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.
Burrito$9.00
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
Quesadilla - Classic$4.00
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
More about American Taco Company
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill

1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla, Rolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill
Map

More near Rolla to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston