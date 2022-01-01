Rolla restaurants you'll love
Scruff's Grill
1732 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
|Popular items
|SCRUFF'S ORIGINAL
|$9.00
1/4 LB. BURGER, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, & S.G. SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.50
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, PICKLE, TOMATO, LETTUCE, & S.G. SAUCE ON A KAISER BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.
|PRETZEL & CHEESE
|$5.00
A GOOD SIZED PRETZEL WITH SOME OF OUR NACHO CHEESE SAUCE.
American Taco Company
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla
|Popular items
|Classic Taco
|$2.00
A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.
|Burrito
|$9.00
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
|Quesadilla - Classic
|$4.00
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.