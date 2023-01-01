Tacos in Roselle
Roselle restaurants that serve tacos
Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
817 E Nerge Rd, Roselle
|Taco Pizza 14"
|$22.00
Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.
|Taco Pizza 12"
|$20.00
|Taco Pizza 18"
|$30.00
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
1354 Lake Street, Roselle
|Lomo Taco
|$4.00
Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco
|Cochinta Taco
|$4.00
Yucatan style pulled pork topped with pickled red onions
|Tacos Don Chido Dinner
|$0.00
Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro