Cake in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery

18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
Takeout
6in Strawberry Custard Cake$34.00
6in Spooky Oreo Cake$32.00
More about Sunmerry Bakery
Item pic

 

Yu Cake - City of Industry

18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taro Mille Crepe Cake$9.35
Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake
Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake
More about Yu Cake - City of Industry
Happy Lemon, Industry image

 

Sunmerry PINK

18246 E. Gale Ave Suite A, City of Industry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Hokkaido Cake$2.60
More about Sunmerry PINK

