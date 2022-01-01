Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Royersford
/
Royersford
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Royersford restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
The Sunshine Cafe
207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$8.95
More about The Sunshine Cafe
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
Avg 4.5
(116 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$7.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
