Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Royersford
/
Royersford
/
Pies
Royersford restaurants that serve pies
The Sunshine Cafe
207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
No reviews yet
Small Apple Pie
$2.00
More about The Sunshine Cafe
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
Avg 4.5
(116 reviews)
Whoopie Pie
$8.00
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Turkey Clubs
More near Royersford to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1848 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston