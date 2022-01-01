Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Albans

Saint Albans restaurants
Saint Albans restaurants that serve chili

Nelly's & La Casa image

 

La Casa Loco & Nellys

51 Federal Street, Saint Albans

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili$8.00
Homemade chili, topped with cheese
More about La Casa Loco & Nellys
Item pic

 

NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET

54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TEXAS CHILI BRAT$14.95
Grilled sausage style brat topped with Nourish in-house made Texas chili (medium spice), Maple coleslaw and diced sweet onion. Served on a soft hoagie roll
Plant Provisions Deli Slices - Chipotle Chili$10.95
Plant Provisions Chipotle Chili Deli Slice
Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free!
INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrots, Pea Protein Flour, Chickpeas, Carrot Juice (Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Tapioca Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chipotle Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Baker’s Yeast Extract.
SWEET POTATO QUINOA CHILI$9.95
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey, and fresh cilantro. Topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.
More about NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

