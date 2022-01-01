Chili in Saint Albans
Saint Albans restaurants that serve chili
More about La Casa Loco & Nellys
La Casa Loco & Nellys
51 Federal Street, Saint Albans
|Chili
|$8.00
Homemade chili, topped with cheese
More about NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY - 54 N. MAIN STREET
54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS
|TEXAS CHILI BRAT
|$14.95
Grilled sausage style brat topped with Nourish in-house made Texas chili (medium spice), Maple coleslaw and diced sweet onion. Served on a soft hoagie roll
|Plant Provisions Deli Slices - Chipotle Chili
|$10.95
Plant Provisions Chipotle Chili Deli Slice
Vegan, Gluten Free, Soy Free!
INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrots, Pea Protein Flour, Chickpeas, Carrot Juice (Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate), Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Red Seaweed Extract, Sun-dried Tomatoes (Sun-dried Tomatoes, Salt), Tapioca Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Chipotle Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Baker’s Yeast Extract.
|SWEET POTATO QUINOA CHILI
|$9.95
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey, and fresh cilantro. Topped with sour cream, cheddar shreds and sweet Vidalia onions.