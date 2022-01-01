Mac and cheese in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Chuck-A-Rama
127 N Red Cliffs Dr., St George
|Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)
|$2.75
16 ounces
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.50
Pasta, Cheddar Cheese , Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Pasta, Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Cream
|Green Chili Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce