Tomato basil soup in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Friday, April 12th 11:30am-2pm (2 orders -BOGO 1/2 Off Grilled Cheese & 2- Tomato Basil Soups)$7.50
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Tomato Basil Soup image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Gaia's Garden Cafe

695 S 100 W, St George

Avg 4.9 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
A simple tomato basil soup topped with tahini drizzle & fresh basil. Served with a slice of organic artisan sourdough bread. Substitute a grilled cheese for + 5.
(GF available upon request)
More about Gaia's Garden Cafe

