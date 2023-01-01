Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Saint Joseph
/
Saint Joseph
/
Cake
Saint Joseph restaurants that serve cake
Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Crab Cake
$16.00
4 lump crab cakes with lemon and Romesco sauce
More about Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Nola Roux - 2809 Niles Avenue
2809 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph
No reviews yet
King Cake - Slice
$3.50
More about Nola Roux - 2809 Niles Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Joseph
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Garden Salad
More near Saint Joseph to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1116 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(441 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(143 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston