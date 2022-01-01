Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in The Hill

The Hill restaurants
The Hill restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$9.75
14" Cheese Pizza$14.75
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Da Gloria

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria

