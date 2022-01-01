Nachos in Salado
Salado restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Shed - Salado
The Shed - Salado
220 Royal St, Salado
|Half Order Pulled Pork Nachos
|$7.50
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$15.00
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
More about Rio Salado Tex Mex
Rio Salado Tex Mex
109 Royal Street, Salado
|Nacho Fries
|$8.59
French fries topped with ground beef, black beans, queso blanco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream
|Nacho Sliders
|$9.99
Fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, queso blanco, shredded mix cheese, broiled then topped with pickled jalapeno. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, and guacamole.