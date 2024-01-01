Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Fish Tacos
Salem restaurants that serve fish tacos
Habaneros - Commercial
4940 Commercial St SE, Salem
Avg 4.4
(78 reviews)
Fish Taco
$3.49
More about Habaneros - Commercial
BURRITOS • TACOS
Habaneros - State St
1980 State St, Salem
Avg 4.3
(175 reviews)
Fish Taco
$4.29
More about Habaneros - State St
