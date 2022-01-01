Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve nachos

Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Masonry Nachos$13.00
More about Masonry Grill
Venti Nachos image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Venti Nachos$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
Kids Nacho$7.00
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
6185cfbe-e548-41d8-9b29-cc15733016c4 image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Venti Nachos$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side.
MEAT CHOICES
• Add salt-n-pepper beef (g)+$6
• Add pork carnitas (g) 🌶+$4
• Add Cajun chicken (g)🌶 +$4
PLANT-BASED CHOICES
• Sub house-made soy-based nutritional yeast queso (v)(g) +$4
• Add Jamaican jackfruit (g)(v)🌶🍬 +$4
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Spaghetti

Rice Bowls

Bleu Burgers

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

French Toast

Corn Dogs

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston