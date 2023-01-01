Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Boneless wings in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Boneless Wings
Salisbury restaurants that serve boneless wings
Roadie Joes
213 W Main Street, Salisbury
No reviews yet
BONELESS WINGS
$12.00
1/2LB breaded boneless tossed in sauce, served with
carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
More about Roadie Joes
MayaBellas - West Isabella
1000 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury
No reviews yet
8pc boneless wing
$9.99
More about MayaBellas - West Isabella
