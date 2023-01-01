Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$12.00
1/2LB breaded boneless tossed in sauce, served with
carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
More about Roadie Joes
MayaBellas image

 

MayaBellas - West Isabella

1000 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8pc boneless wing$9.99
More about MayaBellas - West Isabella

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Crispy Chicken

Ravioli

Meatball Subs

Curry

Chicken Pasta

Garden Salad

Bread Pudding

Chili

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston