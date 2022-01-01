Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve miso soup

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.49
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$1.99
Traditional soothing broth with tofu and scallions
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi - 488 E 100 S

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso soup$3.50
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
More about Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$2.99
GF Miso Soup$2.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street

6223 S State Street, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup + Side Salad (Lunch Combo)$3.00
A miso soup and side salad add-on for any Roll during lunch time
More about Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street

