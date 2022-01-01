Miso soup in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve miso soup
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Miso Soup
|$2.49
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Miso Soup
|$1.99
Traditional soothing broth with tofu and scallions
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Miso soup
|$3.50
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Miso Soup
|$2.99
|GF Miso Soup
|$2.99