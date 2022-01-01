Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve waffles

Chicken & Waffles image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Waffle Side$5.00
Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Waffle Side$5.00
Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup
More about Pig and a Jelly Jar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken IN Waffle$9.99
diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
The PAC BAM Waffle$9.99
Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup – BAM!!
Waffle$7.49
dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup (pictured with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whip cream upgrade)
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Mr. Charlie’s

554 W 4500 S, Murray

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Golden Malted Waffle, 3 Fingers, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
Waffle$6.79
Golden Malted Waffle, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
More about Mr. Charlie’s
Chicken & Waffle image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken & Waffle$5.99
Fried chicken thigh, waffle, pure maple syrup & H&S potatoes
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
Pecan Waffle (V)$4.99
Sour cream waffle, pecans, pure maple syrup, butter
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yee-Haw Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Berbure Spiced Chicken with a Sweet Potato Waffle Topped with a Fresh Lemon and Thyme Carrot Butter, and Diner Style Syrup.
More about Grid City Beer Works
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Waffle$12.49
Fresh Fruit Waffle$14.99
(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle$16.25
More about Original Pancake House
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Savory Waffle$13.00
quinoa, zucchini & squash, kale, poached egg, hollandaise, paprika
More about Bartolo's
Item pic

 

Blue Gene's

239 S 500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
waffle & whiskey$11.00
whipped honey butter, whiskey maple syrup & house potatoes
More about Blue Gene's

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Chai Lattes

Gyoza

Cake

Sashimi

Wontons

Roti

Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston