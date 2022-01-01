Waffles in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve waffles
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
|Waffle Pick & Fix
|$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
|Waffle Side
|$5.00
Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Chicken IN Waffle
|$9.99
diced crispy chicken added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
|The PAC BAM Waffle
|$9.99
Bacon And Maple! chopped bacon soaked in PURE MAPLE SYRUP, then added to our waffle mix and cooked to a Golden Brown, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup – BAM!!
|Waffle
|$7.49
dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup (pictured with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whip cream upgrade)
More about Mr. Charlie’s
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Mr. Charlie’s
554 W 4500 S, Murray
|Chicken & Waffle
|$10.99
Golden Malted Waffle, 3 Fingers, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
|Waffle
|$6.79
Golden Malted Waffle, Real Vermont Maple Syrup and Butter
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Kid's Chicken & Waffle
|$5.99
Fried chicken thigh, waffle, pure maple syrup & H&S potatoes
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
|Pecan Waffle (V)
|$4.99
Sour cream waffle, pecans, pure maple syrup, butter
More about Grid City Beer Works
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Yee-Haw Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Berbure Spiced Chicken with a Sweet Potato Waffle Topped with a Fresh Lemon and Thyme Carrot Butter, and Diner Style Syrup.
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
340 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Pecan Waffle
|$12.49
|Fresh Fruit Waffle
|$14.99
|(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle
|$16.25
More about Bartolo's
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Savory Waffle
|$13.00
quinoa, zucchini & squash, kale, poached egg, hollandaise, paprika