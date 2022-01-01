Shrimp tempura in Gaslamp

Gaslamp restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Bang Bang image

SUSHI

Bang Bang

526 Market St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
More about Bang Bang
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc image

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc$14.95
Fried shrimp, crabmeat, sesame seed
More about TAKA Sushi

