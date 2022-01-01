Chicken salad in Kearny Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay Salad$9.45
Mix salad, lettuce red leaves, onion, cucumber, tomato topped with sauté chicken satay served with peanut dressing
More about Koon Thai kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.75
Three deep fried chicken strips tossed with Frank’s® RedHot® sauce over a bed of lettuce served with ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.75
House mixed greens tossed with crispy chicken breast and rice noodles with a homemade sweet and sour dressing.
More about Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

