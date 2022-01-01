Tacos in North Park

Go
North Park restaurants
Toast

North Park restaurants that serve tacos

Queso Taco image

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Queso Taco$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
More about Lucha Libre North Park
619 Spirits North Park image

 

619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo Asado Tacos$16.00
corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, shallot, cotija, onion, and cilantro
Fish Tacos$16.00
corn tortilla, remoulade, beer battered cod, chipotle, avocado, cotija, pico de Gallo, cabbage, shallot, and cilantro
More about 619 Spirits North Park
The Original 40 Brewery image

 

The Original 40 Brewery

3117 University Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.00
Corn tortilla, cheese, cabbage & chipotle crema
More about The Original 40 Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in North Park

Salmon

Fried Rice

Pretzels

Tiramisu

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Carne Asada

Map

More near North Park to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mission Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston