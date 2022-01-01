Tacos in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Queso Taco
|$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
More about 619 Spirits North Park
619 Spirits North Park
3015 Lincoln Ave, San Diego
|Pollo Asado Tacos
|$16.00
corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, shallot, cotija, onion, and cilantro
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
corn tortilla, remoulade, beer battered cod, chipotle, avocado, cotija, pico de Gallo, cabbage, shallot, and cilantro