Tacos in Mission Bay
Mission Bay restaurants that serve tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco
|$7.00
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|THAI TACO
|$14.00
Shrimp, papaya salad, crispy shallots, kosho sauce served on paratha bread.
|MORROCAN TACO
|$14.00
Braised chicken, beer-plumped raisins, pickled carrot, mint yogurt served on paratha bread.