Spaghetti in
San Gabriel
/
San Gabriel
/
Spaghetti
San Gabriel restaurants that serve spaghetti
BUBBLE REPUBLIC
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100, SAN GABRIEL
No reviews yet
Taiwanese Spaghetti Noodle 番茄意大利面
$8.25
More about BUBBLE REPUBLIC
Ducks Restaurant
1381 East Las Tunas Dr Suite 1&2, San Gabriel
No reviews yet
Meat Spaghetti
$12.95
House made meat sauce with a Japanese twist aged to perfection.
More about Ducks Restaurant
