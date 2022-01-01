Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken katsu in
San Leandro
/
San Leandro
/
Chicken Katsu
San Leandro restaurants that serve chicken katsu
CURRY • RAMEN
Angry Ramen
15555 E 14th St, San Leandro
Avg 4.5
(424 reviews)
Chicken Katsu Curry
$15.00
More about Angry Ramen
Urban Ka-Re House
699 Lewelling Blvd # 104, San Leandro
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu Donburi
$12.99
Chicken cutlet, seasoned eggs
Tonkatsu
$12.99
Deep fried pork cutlet
Katsu Sando
$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
More about Urban Ka-Re House
