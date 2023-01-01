Samosa in San Rafael
812 4th Street, San Rafael
|Gluten Free Vegetable Samosa (GF) *NEW
|$9.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas in an organic gluten free flour.
|Vegetable Samosas
|$9.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)
|Lamb Samosas
|$10.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)
More about Himalayan Kitchen
Himalayan Kitchen
227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL
|Samosa Chat
|$12.95
two samosas served on the bed of spiced chickpeas garnished with mind, tamarind and yogurt.
|Veg Samosa
|$8.95
Crispy patty stuffed with potatoes, green peas with touch of chef's spices, served with mint & tamarind sauce. 2 pcs.