Samosa in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve samosa

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Vegetable Samosa (GF) *NEW$9.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas in an organic gluten free flour.
Vegetable Samosas$9.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)
Lamb Samosas$10.95
Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Himalayan Kitchen

227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Chat$12.95
two samosas served on the bed of spiced chickpeas garnished with mind, tamarind and yogurt.
Veg Samosa$8.95
Crispy patty stuffed with potatoes, green peas with touch of chef's spices, served with mint & tamarind sauce. 2 pcs.
More about Himalayan Kitchen

