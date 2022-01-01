Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Sandy

Sandy restaurants
Sandy restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Tin Roof Grill - Sandy

9284 S 700 E, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crispy hearts of romaine, Asiago cheese, and croutons with our house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Tin Roof Grill - Sandy
Item pic

SALADS

Vessel Kitchen - Sandy

11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy

Avg 4.8 (4591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KALE CAESAR SALAD$9.00
cashew caesar dressed, chopped kale, shaved radish, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, umami pita croutons, lemon (vegetarian, contains gluten, treenuts, dairy and soy)
More about Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
Item pic

 

Vessel Kitchen - Central

2067 East 9400 South, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KALE CAESAR SALAD$9.00
cashew caesar dressed, chopped kale, shaved radish, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, umami pita croutons, lemon (vegetarian, contains gluten, treenuts, dairy and soy)
More about Vessel Kitchen - Central

