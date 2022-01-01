Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Main pic

 

Santo Mezcal

119 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$19.95
More about Santo Mezcal
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$16.50
Chicken Mole Enchilada: our own Housemade Mole/ Chicken Breast/ Cheese with choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
Chicken Enchilada$16.50
More about Palapa Restaurant
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Los Agaves image

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken Enchilada$5.50
More about Los Agaves

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

French Toast

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Burgers

Bean Burritos

Veggie Quesadillas

Curry Chicken

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston