Chicken enchiladas in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL
|$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$16.50
Chicken Mole Enchilada: our own Housemade Mole/ Chicken Breast/ Cheese with choice of 2 Sides: Rice, Beans or Grilled Veg
|Chicken Enchilada
|$16.50
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS - MEAL DEAL
|$39.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.