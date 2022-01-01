Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve pancakes

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Pancakes$15.95
Served with fresh raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, organic butter and a light dusting of powdered sugar
Side 1 Gluten Free Pancake$6.95
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
Farmer Boy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake Combo$13.25
Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.
Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.50
With Hash Browns, Bacon, Butter & Syrup
More about Farmer Boy
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Red Velvet Pancakes$7.95
Red Velvet Pancakes$11.95
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Pancakes$11.95
served with fresh strawberries bananas, maple syrup and our famous sour cream frosting
(served until 2pm daily)
Kids Red Velvet Pancakes$7.95
served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream
(served until 2pm daily)
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
3 buttermilk pancakes with strawberry garnish and fresh homemade whipped cream upon request.
More about Crushcakes Cafe

