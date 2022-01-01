Pancakes in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve pancakes
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Gluten Free Pancakes
|$15.95
Served with fresh raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, organic butter and a light dusting of powdered sugar
|Side 1 Gluten Free Pancake
|$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Pancake Combo
|$13.25
Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.
|Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$8.50
With Hash Browns, Bacon, Butter & Syrup
Crushcakes Cafe
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
|Kids Red Velvet Pancakes
|$7.95
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$11.95
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$11.95
served with fresh strawberries bananas, maple syrup and our famous sour cream frosting
(served until 2pm daily)
|Kids Red Velvet Pancakes
|$7.95
served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream
(served until 2pm daily)
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.95
3 buttermilk pancakes with strawberry garnish and fresh homemade whipped cream upon request.