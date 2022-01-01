Grilled chicken in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|SB VEGGIE GRILL W CHICKEN
|$15.50
Fresh seasonal vegetables grilled with balsamic marinade, served over brown rice and topped with grilled chicken.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE
|$4.00
|KB'S GRILLED CHEESE & CHICKEN
|$12.50
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto, garlic mayo, and avocado on 9-grain bread.
