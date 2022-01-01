Hummus in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve hummus
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS PLATTER
|$7.00
Garbanzo tahini puree with a side of cukes, carrots, tomatoes, topped with crumbled feta, served with pita wedges.
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|HUMMUS PLATTER
|$7.00
Garbanzo tahini puree with a side of cukes, carrots, tomatoes, topped with crumbled feta, served with pita wedges.
|HUMMUS
|$1.00