Fish tacos in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CABO FISH TACOS$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Natural Cafe
Fish Tacos (2) image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos (2)$17.00
Grilled Sole Filet /tomato/cilantro/jack cheese/grilled bell peppers and onions/pepper cream sauce/corn tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice and Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg
Soft Fish Taco ALC$5.50
Family Dinner 4 Shrimp Taco 4 Fish Taco$55.00
4 Grilled Shrimp and 4 Grilled Sole Fish Tacos with your selection of Rice and Beans or Veg
More about Palapa Restaurant
The Natural Cafe

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CABO FISH TACOS$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Natural Cafe
Taqueria Santa Barbara image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco de Pescado (Fish)$3.95
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara

