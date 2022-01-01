Fish tacos in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|CABO FISH TACOS
|$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Palapa Restaurant
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$17.00
Grilled Sole Filet /tomato/cilantro/jack cheese/grilled bell peppers and onions/pepper cream sauce/corn tortillas Your choice of 2: Rice and Beans, Salad or Grilled Veg
|Soft Fish Taco ALC
|$5.50
|Family Dinner 4 Shrimp Taco 4 Fish Taco
|$55.00
4 Grilled Shrimp and 4 Grilled Sole Fish Tacos with your selection of Rice and Beans or Veg
