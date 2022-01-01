Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed dumplings in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Steamed Dumplings
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Thai Bistro - 3130 State St
3130 State St, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Steamed Dumplings
$8.95
Steamed soft dumplings filled with seasoned vegetables and chicken
More about Thai Bistro - 3130 State St
Zen Yai Thai Cuisine
425 State Street, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
STEAMED CHICKEN DUMPLING
$8.50
Gyoza
More about Zen Yai Thai Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Prime Ribs
Tortas
Squid
Crispy Chicken
Fried Rice
Katsu
Meatloaf
Shrimp Fajitas
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston