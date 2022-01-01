Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Chocolate Cake
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE
$4.95
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE THUNDER CAKE
$4.95
More about The Natural Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Quiche
Sashimi
Curry Chicken
Cappuccino
Gyoza
Fish Tacos
Mushroom Burgers
Nachos
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston