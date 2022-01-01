Greek salad in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve greek salad
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|GREEK SALAD
|$11.50
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.50
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.
|1/2 GREEK SALAD
|$9.50
Spinach topped with feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and sunflower seeds.
