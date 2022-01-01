Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve noodle soup

Thai Bistro - 3130 State St

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice nooldes, beef, meat ballls, bean sprouts, and gree onions in a beef broth.
Khao Soi Noodle Soup$18.95
Egg noodles, chicken, shallot, pickles, onions topped with crispy egg noodles in homemade curry broth.
Bangkok Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice noodles with ground pork. fish balls, bean sprouts, and onions in a clear broth.
Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

425 State Street, Santa Barbara

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$15.99
Spicy and sour clear soup with noodles, mushrooms, chili, lime juice, cilantro, green onions, mint and lemongrass in a large bowl.
