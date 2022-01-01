Noodle soup in Santa Barbara
Thai Bistro - 3130 State St
3130 State St, Santa Barbara
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Rice nooldes, beef, meat ballls, bean sprouts, and gree onions in a beef broth.
|Khao Soi Noodle Soup
|$18.95
Egg noodles, chicken, shallot, pickles, onions topped with crispy egg noodles in homemade curry broth.
|Bangkok Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Rice noodles with ground pork. fish balls, bean sprouts, and onions in a clear broth.