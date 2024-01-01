Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Santa Clara restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Athena Grill

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Athenian Chicken Pita Wrap$14.75
tender hala chicken breast sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
More about Athena Grill
Item pic

 

Fatima Bazaar

805 Scott Blvd., Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap$10.00
Halal Grilled Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap Combo$13.50
Grilled Halal Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
Chicken Thigh Wrap$8.00
Grilled Halal Chicken Thigh on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
More about Fatima Bazaar
Item pic

 

Iraklis - 2165 El Camino Real

2165 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.99
Dark and white meat thinly sliced & marinated in authentic Syrian spices, creamy garlic spread, pickles and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses.
More about Iraklis - 2165 El Camino Real

