Chicken wraps in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Athena Grill
1505 space park drive, Santa Clara
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
|Athenian Chicken Pita Wrap
|$14.75
tender hala chicken breast sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Fatima Bazaar
805 Scott Blvd., Santa Clara
|Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap
|$10.00
Halal Grilled Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
|Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap Combo
|$13.50
Grilled Halal Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
|Chicken Thigh Wrap
|$8.00
Grilled Halal Chicken Thigh on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.