Crab cakes in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve crab cakes

KANCHA

643 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dungeness Crab cakes$24.00
Dungeness crab, mango salsa, sweet chili aioli
More about KANCHA
Tony's Galley Seafood&Bar

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$15.00
asian aioli, sweet and sour sauce
More about Tony's Galley Seafood&Bar

