Chicken noodles in Santa Rosa

Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.25
Chicken
|BBQ Chicken Curry Vermicelli Noodle
|$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Vermicelli Noodle
|$14.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Curry Noodle Soup W/ Chicken
|$18.00
bean sprout, Yu choy, pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions
|Coconut Noodle Soup W/ Chicken
|$17.00
kaffir leaves, galangal, tomatoes, bean sprout, Yu Choy & onions
|Chicken and Prawns Noodle Soup
|$18.00
bean sprout, Asian celery, onions, Yu Choy, in a hearty chicken broth