Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Suizas$13.00
Two Mole Enchiladas$13.00
Enchiladas Michoacanas$17.00
More about Mi Ranchito - Downtown
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas De Camaron$20.99
Three shrimp enchiladas in a corn tortilla served with red or green sauce,jack cheese, avocado,lettuce and fresh cheese.
Kids Enchilada$5.99
Enchiladas De Mole$18.99
Three enchiladas de mole with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla served with lettuce,avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Enchiladas$15.99
Three enchiladas in a corn tortilla filled with mixed veggies your choice of red or green sauce and topped with jack cheese,fresh cheese and avocado.
Enchiladas A La Carte (2)$5.99
Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.
Enchiladas Trio$18.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla with red,green or mole sauce served with lettuce, avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Cheesecake

Calamari

Tortas

Garlic Bread

Pad Thai

Sopapilla

Thai Tea

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston