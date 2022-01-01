Enchiladas in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$13.00
|Two Mole Enchiladas
|$13.00
|Enchiladas Michoacanas
|$17.00
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Enchiladas De Camaron
|$20.99
Three shrimp enchiladas in a corn tortilla served with red or green sauce,jack cheese, avocado,lettuce and fresh cheese.
|Kids Enchilada
|$5.99
|Enchiladas De Mole
|$18.99
Three enchiladas de mole with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla served with lettuce,avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$15.99
Three enchiladas in a corn tortilla filled with mixed veggies your choice of red or green sauce and topped with jack cheese,fresh cheese and avocado.
|Enchiladas A La Carte (2)
|$5.99
Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.
|Enchiladas Trio
|$18.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla with red,green or mole sauce served with lettuce, avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.