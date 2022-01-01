Karaage in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve karaage
Zoftig Eatery
57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa
|Chicken Karaage Bowl gf
|$16.50
Brown rice, kimchi, cucumber salad, sesame, Sriracha aioli, 6 minute egg
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.
2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa
|Chicken Karaage Don
|$16.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Kimchi served with teriyaki sauce, yellow onion tartar and eel sauce
|Mini Chicken Karaage Don
|$8.50
Japanese-style fried chicken over rice with teriyaki and eel sauce, and yellow onion tartar sauce