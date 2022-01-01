Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve karaage

Zoftig Eatery

57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa

Chicken Karaage Bowl gf$16.50
Brown rice, kimchi, cucumber salad, sesame, Sriracha aioli, 6 minute egg
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa

Chicken Karaage Don$16.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Kimchi served with teriyaki sauce, yellow onion tartar and eel sauce
Mini Chicken Karaage Don$8.50
Japanese-style fried chicken over rice with teriyaki and eel sauce, and yellow onion tartar sauce
