Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve cobb salad

Patricks 1481 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patricks 1481

1481 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.3 (891 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese on Fresh Field Greens served with your Choice of Dressing
More about Patricks 1481
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Sliced Ham, roast turkey, bleu cheese, roma tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, rosemary balsamic
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Item pic

 

Sarasota Vegan Deli

5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7, sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.99
Blend of Spring Mix and Iceburg with toasted Bacun, Grilled Chikken Strips, Avocado, Just Egg, Tomato, and Onion, Colby Cheeze with Wranch
More about Sarasota Vegan Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Tomato Salad

Caesar Salad

Octopus

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Curry

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston