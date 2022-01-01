Taco salad in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve taco salad
More about The Public House Tap and Grill
The Public House Tap and Grill
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Taco Salad
|$13.95
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla strips and Jalapeño Ranch dressing.