Crispy chicken in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Crispy Chicken
Sarasota restaurants that serve crispy chicken
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1949 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
Avg 4.6
(796 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium
$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota
Cake
Tacos
Key Lime Pies
Salmon
Quesadillas
Pies
Avocado Toast
Carne Asada
More near Sarasota to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.2
(119 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
No reviews yet
Ellenton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston