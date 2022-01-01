Tacos in Satellite Beach

Totally Tacos image

 

Long Doggers

1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

