Tacos in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Long Doggers
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
|Totally Tacos
|$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)