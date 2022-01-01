Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Scarborough
/
Scarborough
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Scarborough restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
Avg 4.4
(363 reviews)
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Home made.
1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
$15.00
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
234 US Route 1, Scarborough
Avg 3.9
(650 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.79
More about Amato's
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarborough
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Whoopie Pies
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Chili
More near Scarborough to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Biddeford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennebunk
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(503 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(517 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(829 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston