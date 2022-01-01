Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Schenectady restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Be Nourished
207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville
No reviews yet
Jumbo Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
More about Be Nourished
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
No reviews yet
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.99
12 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies
$9.00
More about Bountiful Bread
