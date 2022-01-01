Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Tuna Salad
Schenectady restaurants that serve tuna salad
Be Nourished
207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville
No reviews yet
Avocado Tuna Salad
$10.50
tuna salad made with celery, diced red onion, avocado, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast
More about Be Nourished
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
No reviews yet
Cup Tuna Salad
$3.00
More about Bountiful Bread
