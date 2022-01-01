Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Schererville

Schererville restaurants that serve omelettes

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

Crab Florentine Omelette$12.99
Crabmeat blend, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese, topped with our signature hollandaise. Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and pancakes or toast.
Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

Egg White Spinach Omelette$10.49
Egg whites, Mozzarella cheese and spinach. Served with two Breakfast sides.
Western Omelette$10.49
Ham, American cheese, mushroom, tomato, green pepper and onion. Served with two Breakfast sides.
Bacon Omelette$10.49
Bacon and American cheese. Served with two Breakfast sides.
