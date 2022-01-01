Omelettes in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve omelettes
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Crab Florentine Omelette
|$12.99
Crabmeat blend, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese, topped with our signature hollandaise. Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and pancakes or toast.
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Egg White Spinach Omelette
|$10.49
Egg whites, Mozzarella cheese and spinach. Served with two Breakfast sides.
|Western Omelette
|$10.49
Ham, American cheese, mushroom, tomato, green pepper and onion. Served with two Breakfast sides.
|Bacon Omelette
|$10.49
Bacon and American cheese. Served with two Breakfast sides.