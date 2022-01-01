Mac and cheese in Schererville
Schererville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
HAMBURGERS
Burgerhaus
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Cajun Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with a homemade poblano pepper cream sauce, layered with pepper jack cheese and blackened chicken breast, baked to perfection, served with garlic toast point.
|Kid's Mac N' Cheese
|$6.95
Served with your choice of side.
|Pot Roast Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Three cheese cream sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with our tender pot roast. Served with garlic toast point.