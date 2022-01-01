Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Burgerhaus
Item pic

 

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with a homemade poblano pepper cream sauce, layered with pepper jack cheese and blackened chicken breast, baked to perfection, served with garlic toast point.
Kid's Mac N' Cheese$6.95
Served with your choice of side.
Pot Roast Mac & Cheese$12.99
Three cheese cream sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with our tender pot roast. Served with garlic toast point.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
Region Ale image

 

Region Ale

1080 US Highway 41, Schereville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Mac N' Cheese$13.00
Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
More about Region Ale

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Garden Salad

Cheese Fries

Coconut Curry

Omelettes

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tikka

Spaghetti

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston